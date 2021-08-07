Two men arrested as gardaí seize firearm and €2k worth of heroin

James Cox

Two men were arrested on Friday afternoon as gardaí seized a firearm and €2,000 worth of heroin in Dublin.

The arrests were made following a search operation in Dublin 11.

The drugs and firearm were seized as part of ‘Operation Tara’ during a planned search operation of two residential properties in Finglas, shortly before 3pm on Friday.

Both the suspected firearm and the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his late teens, were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The male in his teens was charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. The male in his 30s was released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.