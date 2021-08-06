Team Ireland in Tokyo: Brendan Boyce powers to top ten finish in 50km race walk

Team Ireland’s Brendan Boyce put in one of the performances of his career to finish 10th in a time of 3:53:40 in the 50km race walk, less than three minutes outside the medals.

With golf, modern pentathlon, cycling track and equestrian events also under way on Day 14 of the Olympic Games, we have the latest below.

Athletics – race walk

Team Ireland’s 50km race walkers took to Sapporo Odori Park this morning for the longest event of the athletics programme.

Brendan Boyce put in one of the performances of his career to finish 10th in a time of 3:53:40, while his teammate Alex Wright also impressed in 29th, his highest finish ever at a global championship, with a season’s best time of 4:06:20.

Boyce went with the lead pack from the off, holding that position in a group of 22 men through to the halfway mark. Wright spent most of the first half of the race in the second and third packs, positioned in the thirties and walking in relative isolation for long stretches.

An early morning start of 5.30am was intended to dampen the extreme conditions, but the athletes still faced temperatures in the thirties, and intense humidity for their four-hour effort.

As the race entered its final hour, both Irishmen began to pick up places, with Boyce up to 11th with 10km to go, and Wright in 36th. Working most of the final stages of the race in isolation, both finished very strongly to cement their positions in the top 10, and top 30.

Boyce said: “The race tactics were good, it was kind of the way I planned – to go out steady and push through the race.

“I worked for the top ten definitely so I’m happy – happy to get that kind of a result in these conditions and back up what I did two years ago in Doha.”

#Athletics



10th for Brendan Boyce! 🇮🇪👏🏻



What a brilliant performance in extreme conditions, another top-10 at a global championships for @brendanboyce



Finishing time of 3:53:40, less than 3 minutes from the medals!#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/YXjAf57tUk — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 6, 2021

Golf

The third round of the women’s individual stroke play got under way in Tokyo with Team Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow currently placed well inside the top 20, with the remaining day’s play still to be completed.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the pair, with Meadow carding a round of 68 to move her into a tie for 10th, while Maguire — who got off to a hot start — dropped three shots on the 9th, to finish with a round of 70 and move down into a tie for 18th.

Speaking afterwards, Meadow said that patience was key: “I had a few misreads and a couple of bad putts, it wasn’t like I was hitting them perfect, so I couldn’t get too mad at myself. It was part of it, but it was nice to finish strong.

“I hit it really well today it could have been a low one, but I’m just happy I gave myself a lot of opportunities and hopefully I can tie that together tomorrow with making some putts. I’m in with a chance, so that’s all I can ask for.”

Maguire expressed frustration after an uncharacteristic triple-bogey 7 on the ninth proved costly and she finished 1-under for her round and on 5-under total.

“I’m frustrated,” she said afterward. “I got off to a much better start and I felt like I made up a lot of ground early and then just threw it away on 9, pretty much.

“I didn’t feel like I hit all that bad of a shot, like I thought I hit the second shot real nice and it just clipped that tree… Things could have gone a lot differently if that ball had have just gone a little bit higher, a little bit lower but, that’s golf.”

#Golf@StephMeadow20 birdies her final 2 holes to finish round 3 on 7-under and in a tie for 9th while @leona_maguire finishes on 5-under par which is currently tied 18th ⛳#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 @GolfIreland_ pic.twitter.com/kh3x8swEaU — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 6, 2021

Ongoing action

6.48am Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Swimming 200m Freestyle

7.45am Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Fencing Bonus Round

9.15am Cycling Track – Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley – Women’s Madison

9.15am Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Riding Show Jumping

11am Equestrian: Team – Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro (ISH), Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello, Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro – Show Jumping Team Qualifier

11.30am Modern Pentathlon – Natalya Coyle – Women’s Individual, Laser Run