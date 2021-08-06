Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 07:37

Met Éireann issues 24-hour rain and thunderstorm warning

The status yellow weather warning for Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and north Munster comes into effect at 9am this morning
Met Éireann has issued a 24-hour rain and thunderstorm warning for most of Ireland.

The status yellow weather warning for Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and north Munster comes into effect at 9am this morning, and will remain in place until 9am on Saturday.

The alert affects 15 counties and comes as the UK Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann warned: “Thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail, coupled with longer spells of rain over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.”

The forecaster said Friday will see thundery outbreaks of rain, with the best of drier spells across the south and southeast early on.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees, while it will be blustery across the southern half of the country.

Outbreaks of thundery rain will persist overnight, and will be heaviest and most frequent across Atlantic counties.

There will be drier spells too, especially across the midlands and east, but with possible mist.

Weekend weather

The forecaster said Saturday will see blustery outbreaks of rain again, merging into longer spells of rain in places, with further spot flooding and possible thunderstorms.

There will be some bright or sunny spells too, with driest conditions likely across southern counties and highest temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees.

Showery conditions are forecast to continue on Sunday, and will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with possible thunderstorm activity.

It will be drier elsewhere, with sunny spells and scattered showers, and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

