Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 17:37

Cigarettes worth €5m seized at Dublin Port

Over 7 million cigarettes were discovered in a container which arrived into Dublin Port from Rotterdam.
Over 7 million cigarettes, with an estimated retail value of approximately €5 million, have been seized at Dublin Port.

On Thursday, Revenue officers discovered the illegal cigarettes with the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner.

The cigarettes were found in a container which had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

An image of the drugs seized at Dublin Mail Centre on Thursday. Photo: Revenue

Earlier, Revenue also seized over €100,000-worth of drugs at Dublin Mail Centre.

The drugs were found during routine operations with the assistance of detector dog, Bailey.

Over 6kg of various types of illegal drugs were seized, including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, ketamine and butane honey oil, in addition to 180 Diazepam tablets.

The parcels had been declared as items such as 'documents', 'gifts', 'sports equipment', 'clothes' and 'dog toys'.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

