Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 16:18

Probe launched after man dies at commercial premises in Co Tyrone

The death occurred on Thursday at the site in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man at a commercial premises in Co Tyrone.

The death occurred on Thursday at the site in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon.

Police and ambulance attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating an incident in which a man has died at commercial premises in the Eskragh Road area of Dungannon earlier today.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Dungannon area and inspectors are attending the scene.”

