Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 16:18

HSE announce locations and times of walk-in vaccine centres this weekend

Health officials said they were 'blown away' with the uptake of walk-in vaccinations over the bank holiday weekend.
HSE announce locations and times of walk-in vaccine centres this weekend

Following the success of the walk-in Covid vaccination centres around the country over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed first-dose jabs will again be offered at some centres this weekend.

Health officials said they were "blown away" by the uptake of walk-in vaccinations, with over 30,000 doses administered last weekend.

Here's the locations and times for the walk-in vaccination centres operating this weekend:

Carlow

  • Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-12.15pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9am-12.15pm.

Cavan

  • Kilmore Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 4.30pm-8.30pm and Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm.

Clare

  • West County Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Cork

  • Cork City Hall: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.
  • Mallow GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-3pm.
  • Clonakilty GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 1pm-3pm.
  • Bantry Primary Care Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3.15pm-4.30pm.

Donegal

  • Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-4.30pm.

Dublin

  • Aviva Stadium: An AstraZeneca second-dose walk-in clinic will be open on Saturday, August 7th 2pm-4.30pm for people who received their first AstraZeneca dose more than four weeks ago. First dose vaccines will not be available.
  • O'Reilly Hall, UCD: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-5pm.
  • Citywest Convention Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3pm-6.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 3pm-6.30pm.
  • National Show Centre, Swords: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and 1.45pm-6pm.

Galway

  • Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-2pm.
  • Galway Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.

Kerry

  • Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre: Sunday, August 8th, 10am-11am.
  • Kerry Sports Academy: Saturday, August 7th, 9.15am-11am.

Kildare:

  • Punchestown Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 9.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Kilkenny

  • Cillin Hill Conference Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Laois

  • Midlands Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 9am-4pm.

Leiteim

  • Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Unit: Sunday, August 8th, 9am-5pm.

Limerick

  • Limerick Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm.

Mayo

  • Breaffy House Resort: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-5pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.

Meath

  • Fairyhouse Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 12pm-4pm and Saturday, August 7th, 12pm-4pm.

Monaghan

  • Glencarn Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 3pm-7.30pm, Saturday, August 7th, 1.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Offaly

  • Tullamore Court Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 8am-4pm.

Roscommon

  • Abbey Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 11am-4pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.

Sligo

  • Sligo Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 85h, 10am-2pm.

Tipperary

  • Clonmel Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 1pm-4pm and Friday, August 6th, 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm.

Waterford

  • Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday, August 7th, 12.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 12.30pm-4.30pm.

Westmeath

  • Bloomfield House Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-5pm.

Wexford

  • Kilanerin Community Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-2pm.
  • Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Wicklow

  • Shoreline Leisure Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-12.30pm.

More information on the locations and facilities at vaccination centres nationwide can be found on the HSE website.

More in this section

Yellow weather warning to remain into the weekend for most counties Yellow weather warning to remain into the weekend for most counties
Probe launched after man dies at commercial premises in Co Tyrone Probe launched after man dies at commercial premises in Co Tyrone
Ryanair to add eight routes from Shannon Airport Ryanair to add eight routes from Shannon Airport
Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more