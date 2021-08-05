HSE announce locations and times of walk-in vaccine centres this weekend

Following the success of the walk-in Covid vaccination centres around the country over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed first-dose jabs will again be offered at some centres this weekend.
Health officials said they were "blown away" by the uptake of walk-in vaccinations, with over 30,000 doses administered last weekend.
Here's the locations and times for the walk-in vaccination centres operating this weekend:
Carlow
- Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-12.15pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9am-12.15pm.
Cavan
- Kilmore Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 4.30pm-8.30pm and Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm.
Clare
- West County Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm.
Cork
- Cork City Hall: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.
- Mallow GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-3pm.
- Clonakilty GAA Club: Sunday, August 8th, 1pm-3pm.
- Bantry Primary Care Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3.15pm-4.30pm.
Donegal
- Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-4.30pm.
Dublin
- Aviva Stadium: An AstraZeneca second-dose walk-in clinic will be open on Saturday, August 7th 2pm-4.30pm for people who received their first AstraZeneca dose more than four weeks ago. First dose vaccines will not be available.
- O'Reilly Hall, UCD: Sunday, August 8th, 11am-5pm.
- Citywest Convention Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 3pm-6.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 3pm-6.30pm.
- National Show Centre, Swords: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and 1.45pm-6pm.
Galway
- Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-2pm.
- Galway Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm.
Kerry
- Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre: Sunday, August 8th, 10am-11am.
- Kerry Sports Academy: Saturday, August 7th, 9.15am-11am.
Kildare:
- Punchestown Racecourse: Saturday, August 7th, 9.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9.30am-12.30pm.
Kilkenny
- Cillin Hill Conference Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.
Laois
- Midlands Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 9am-4pm.
Leiteim
- Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Unit: Sunday, August 8th, 9am-5pm.
Limerick
- Limerick Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-6pm.
Mayo
- Breaffy House Resort: Friday, August 6th, 2pm-5pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.
Meath
- Fairyhouse Racecourse: Friday, August 6th, 12pm-4pm and Saturday, August 7th, 12pm-4pm.
Monaghan
- Glencarn Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 3pm-7.30pm, Saturday, August 7th, 1.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 1.30pm-4.30pm.
Offaly
- Tullamore Court Hotel: Friday, August 6th, 8am-4pm.
Roscommon
- Abbey Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 11am-4pm and Sunday, August 8th, 11am-4pm.
Sligo
- Sligo Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 85h, 10am-2pm.
Tipperary
- Clonmel Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 1pm-4pm and Friday, August 6th, 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm.
Waterford
- Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday, August 7th, 12.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 12.30pm-4.30pm.
Westmeath
- Bloomfield House Hotel: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-5pm.
Wexford
- Kilanerin Community Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-2pm.
- Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.
Wicklow
- Shoreline Leisure Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.30am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.30am-12.30pm.
More information on the locations and facilities at vaccination centres nationwide can be found on the HSE website.