Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 14:47

Covid vaccine registration to open for 12-15-year-olds next week

The next phase of the vaccine rollout aims to see many 12-15 year-olds offered a first dose before the start of the next school year.
Covid vaccine registration to open for 12-15-year-olds next week

Registration for Covid vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds will open next week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Mr Donnelly said: “The registration for a Covid-19 vaccine for children and young people, age 12-15 will open next week.

“I’m encouraging parents and these young people to seek information from reliable sources such as the HSE website.”

The next phase of the vaccine rollout aims to see many 12-15 year-olds offered a first dose before the start of the next school year.

The chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said that offering vaccinations to teenagers will give them a route back to a normal life.

Professor Karina Butler, in a video posted online on Wednesday by the Department of Health, offered parents advice ahead of the rollout.

“We feel it will be a step towards giving children the wider benefit and normalising their life experience as they have suffered greatly during the pandemic from all those extra curtailments of life,” she said.

Prof Butler added: “We would absolutely encourage those who have underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of Covid to avail of the vaccine as soon as it is offered.

“We would also strongly encourage parents of children who are living in households with anyone else who is vulnerable, either a younger child with an underlying health condition or perhaps an older adult who might not have responded as well to the vaccine, for example, if they had an immune-compromised condition, to avail of the vaccine as soon as they can.”

She said that most children do recover well from the virus, but there can be complications.

“We don’t know everything about the long Covid. In general, the data in children is very reassuring,” Prof Butler said.

On Tuesday, the Government announced it had completed a deal to purchase 700,000 Covid-19 vaccines from Romania.

More than 30,000 people were vaccinated at walk-in centres in Ireland over the bank holiday weekend.

About 75 per cent of adults in the Republic are now fully vaccinated while almost 84 per cent have received a first dose.

More in this section

Mark O’Sullivan feared for safety in letter about family will, Kanturk inquest told Mark O’Sullivan feared for safety in letter about family will, Kanturk inquest told
Restaurants see green light to host parties of 200 outdoors in wake of Zappone controversy Restaurants see green light to host parties of 200 outdoors in wake of Zappone controversy
Ryanair to add eight routes from Shannon Airport Ryanair to add eight routes from Shannon Airport
Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more