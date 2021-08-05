Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

Sarah Slater

Dublin City Council officials are working with the family of Olympic medallist Kellie Harrington on the different options for a homecoming celebration.

It comes as former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Christy Burke is calling on the Council to light the landmark five lamps in the north inner city for the Olympic medallist.

Harrington’s early-morning semi-final victory over lightweight opponent Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand, guaranteed her a silver medal.

She heads into the final on Sunday against Beatriz Ferreira from Brazil, hoping to secure a gold medal.

The 31-year-old boxer from Dublin's north inner city won by a split decision, with her triumph adding a fourth medal to the Olympic Irish team’s haul.

An Independent councillor from the inner city, Christy Burke said the Council has indicated that they are heavily in favour of his proposal to light the “lamps for Kellie on her return from Tokyo.”

Mr Burke said: “If the Council can light the lamps for the Dublin Senior Football team in their historic six-in-a row titles then they can and should do it for Kellie. She has always been true to where she comes from and is a really true model for young and old.”

#Boxing



🗣”It’s fantastic. Olympic silver medallist. That’s the stuff that people dream about..I’ve had heartbreak. I know what it is to fail & I know how hard it is to pick yourself back up.. This is why I am who I am, & why I am here today, because I’m not afraid of failure.” pic.twitter.com/azoFnL9HwO — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 5, 2021

Cllr Burke added: “They (the Council) should allow her to light the lamps herself when she gets home.

“Kellie lives just seven doors down from the five lamps on Portland Row. This boxer has lit a light on the area, and now it’s time to give back to her. Let's hope she can light them gold.”

The close family friend also called on the Croke Park officials to allow her homecoming event to be held there to enable safe social distancing in light of Covid-19 concerns and restrictions.

“If the GAA are allowed to have 40,000 spectators for the All-Ireland finals then surely they can do that for a national boxing hero on her return.”

A Council spokesperson also said they are working with the Harrington family on a number of options for the Olympic medallist’s return celebrations but that all Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines would be followed.

The spokesperson added that the lighting of the lamps was a “very viable” proposal.