Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 13:44

Snapchat video shows alleged Covid breach at pub belonging to Danny Healy-Rae

Topless men are seen dancing inside the pub where there is disregard for mask wearing and social distancing measures
Snapchat video shows alleged Covid breach at pub belonging to Danny Healy-Rae

By James Ward, PA

A video posted on social media has shown an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules at a pub belonging to independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

The video first surfaced on Snapchat and appears to have been uploaded by Danny’s daughter, local councillor Maura Healy-Rae.

It shows a disregard for pandemic guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing, while topless men are seen dancing inside the pub.

When contacted by the PA News Agency, Mr Healy-Rae said: “I’m not saying anything about anything.”

Mr Healy-Rae himself appears in the videos.

Video uploaded

Under current guidelines, masks must be worn at all times when customers are not seated at their tables, and patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing measures.

The pub, in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is owned by Danny Healy-Rae, and formerly belonged to his late father Jackie.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by Kerry Today, a current affairs programme on local station Radio Kerry.

Maura Healy-Rae did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Healy-Rae has been an outspoken critic of several pandemic regulations, and recently said he would not ask his staff to check customers’ vaccination status when availing of indoor dining, as required by law.

More in this section

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey will stand down from Assembly next year Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey will stand down from Assembly next year
Fears Electric Picnic may 'pull out' of Stradbally, organisers call for new reopening plans Fears Electric Picnic may 'pull out' of Stradbally, organisers call for new reopening plans
Covid vaccine registration to open for 12-15-year-olds next week Covid vaccine registration to open for 12-15-year-olds next week
Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

Kellie Harrington's family working with council on homecoming event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more