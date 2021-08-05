Snapchat video shows alleged Covid breach at pub belonging to Danny Healy-Rae

By James Ward, PA

A video posted on social media has shown an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules at a pub belonging to independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

The video first surfaced on Snapchat and appears to have been uploaded by Danny’s daughter, local councillor Maura Healy-Rae.

It shows a disregard for pandemic guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing, while topless men are seen dancing inside the pub.

When contacted by the PA News Agency, Mr Healy-Rae said: “I’m not saying anything about anything.”

Mr Healy-Rae himself appears in the videos.

Video uploaded

Under current guidelines, masks must be worn at all times when customers are not seated at their tables, and patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing measures.

The pub, in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is owned by Danny Healy-Rae, and formerly belonged to his late father Jackie.

The video was uploaded to Twitter by Kerry Today, a current affairs programme on local station Radio Kerry.

Maura Healy-Rae did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Healy-Rae has been an outspoken critic of several pandemic regulations, and recently said he would not ask his staff to check customers’ vaccination status when availing of indoor dining, as required by law.