Drop in the number of people unemployed in July

Cate McCurry, PA

There was a fall in the number of people unemployed last month as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

Figures released on Thursday reveal the State's unemployment rate, including those in receipt of Covid-19 payments, was 14.4 per cent in July.

This was a drop compared with June at 16.2 per cent and 19.1 per cent in July 2020.

A number of restrictions were lifted during the month, including the return of indoor dining and international travel.

The CSO released two different unemployment figures for the month to reflect those claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment shows the 14.4 per cent rate if all claimants of the PUP were classified as unemployed.

The standard monthly unemployment rate jumped to 7.4 per cent from 6.8 per cent in June and up from 6.7 per cent in July last year, the CSO said.

The unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent for men and 7.6 per cent for women.

Breaking down the figures by age, the unemployment rate was 20.3 per cent for people aged 15-24 years and 5.5 per cent for people aged 25-74 years.

The Covid-19 adjusted measure show that 14 per cent of men and 14.9 per cent of women in the labour force were unemployed.

Analysing the figures by age, the unemployment rate was 31.7 per cent for people aged 15-24, and 11.5 per cent for people aged 25-74.

At least 8.1 per cent of all PUP recipients are certified as attending full-time education.

John Mullane, CSO statistician said: “The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market in Ireland in July 2021.

“While the standard measure of Monthly Unemployment was 7.4 per cent in July 2021, the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment indicates a rate as high as 14.4 per cent if all claimants of the PUP were classified as unemployed.

“When comparing the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment in different months, users should consider the impact of Government restrictions on the number of people in receipt of the PUP.

“The Department of Social Protection (DSP) have supplied supplementary information on whether PUP recipients were in full-time education when asked to certify their status online on the MyWelfare.ie service.

“While it should be noted that this information is not complete, it is estimated that at least 8.1 per cent of all recipients of the PUP were attending full-time education at the time of certification.

“For those aged 25 years and over this could be as low as 1.4 per cent, while it is at least 34.6 per cent for those aged under 25 years.”