Hotel event involving Zappone and Varadkar did not breach Covid guidelines, says TD

A private outdoor function at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin was hosted by Katherine Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar
A private outdoor function at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin which was hosted by Katherine Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been defended by a Fine Gael TD.

Ms Zappone hosted around 50 friends and former colleagues at the event, six days before she was controversially appointed as special UN envoy, according to the Irish Independent.

Currently, Fáilte Ireland guidelines for the return of hospitality state that organised events are not allowed to take place.

However, Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke, does not believe that the event breached Covid-19 guidelines.

“I’m not sure where you’re saying there’s breach of guidelines, there was an outdoor event as I understand it,” he told Newstalk radio.

“I haven’t examined the report in the papers that extensively, but my understanding was that it was an outdoor event. My understanding is that Leo Varadkar checked with the hotel.”

In a statement, the Merrion Hotel said it has adhered to Government public health measures at all times since the start of the pandemic.

It said this includes the recent event at the hotel with Ms Zappone.

Government regulations at the time allowed for outdoor events of up to 200 people, and the definition of that includes social events, it said.

