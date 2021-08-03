Two people die after collision with bus in Cork

Digital Desk Staff

Two people have died following a bus collision with a number of cars and hit a pedestrian in Co Cork.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it is understood the incident occurred in Monkstown in Cork Harbour when a Bus Éireann bus veered out of control and collided with several vehicles.

A local man who was a pedestrian at the scene and is thought to be in his late 60s was struck by the bus and pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

It is believed the bus driver also died in the incident which occurred at around 1.30pm on the Strand Road near the Bosun pub.

It is understood the passengers on the bus were not injured, however, some are badly shaken.

A child was also treated for injuries at the scene just outside Monkstown although their condition has been described as not serious.

Gardaí have closed the road between its junction with the river ferry crossing and the centre of Monkstown.

Gardaí, two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade, one unit from the Cork County Fire Service and National Ambulance Service personnel are all at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time as a forensic crash investigator will now examiner the scene.

