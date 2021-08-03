Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 15:04

Gardaí arrest five youths in Longford over money laundering offences

The group in their late teens and 20s are detained on suspicion of acting as and recruiting money mules, as well as laundering money in bank accounts for a criminal organisation
Gardaí arrest five youths in Longford over money laundering offences

Gardaí have arrested five youths in Longford in relation to money laundering offences.

Officers from the Longford district, supported by personnel from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), today conducted five searches in the county.

They arrested five people, four men and one woman aged in their late teens and 20s, who are now detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Longford, Mullingar and Granard Garda stations.

Those arrested are detained on suspicion of acting as and recruiting money mules, as well as laundering money in bank accounts for a criminal organisation, and can be detained for up to seven days.

Operation SKEIN

The searches and arrests were made as part of the Garda Operation SKEIN, a GNECB investigation into a criminal organisation involved in worldwide invoice redirect frauds and the laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through bank accounts in Ireland.

To date, it is estimated that this organisation has stolen over €15.5 million and laundered near €14 million in Ireland.

Approximately 78 people have now been arrested in connection to this criminal organisation.

A number of convictions have been recorded, a number are before the courts charged with offences, and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau in respect of the rest.

Gardaí said more arrests are anticipated and the GNECB continues to work with local districts and international police forces through Eurojust, Europol and Interpol as they target this criminal organisation.

More in this section

Olympics day 11: Times and TV details for Irish athletes Olympics day 11: Times and TV details for Irish athletes
Van Morrison drops legal challenge to live music ban in North Van Morrison drops legal challenge to live music ban in North
Walk-in vaccinations exceed expectations but concern over rising hospitalisations Walk-in vaccinations exceed expectations but concern over rising hospitalisations
Two people die after collision with bus in Cork

Two people die after collision with bus in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more