Virgin Media secure Irish rights to broadcast Champions League and Europa League

James Cox

Virgin Media Ireland has secured multi-platform rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the new UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021-24 seasons.

The agreement sees Virgin Media acquiring Irish rights to the first pick of Champions League fixture on the Wednesday of each match week, and the rights to show every game in the Europa League, as well as the Europa League final and the UEFA Super Cup.

Virgin Media will also be the exclusive Irish broadcaster for every match in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League which will potentially feature several League of Ireland teams each season.

Bohemians, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are currently involved in the qualifying rounds of the competition.

The sub-licensing agreement with Saran Media Group will also include archive content from the Champions League and Europa League as well as the UEFA Super Cup for the next three seasons.

Paul Higgins, Vice President of Commercial at Virgin Media said: “This is fantastic news for Irish football fans as we continue to bring the best of European football to their screens including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Nations League and the new UEFA Europa Conference League which will potentially include League of Ireland clubs.

“This confirms Virgin Media as the leading Irish sports hub including free to air viewing, the best home-produced commentary and analysis and exclusive customer content through Virgin Media Sport. We’re looking forward to bringing the biggest clubs, the best players and the most excitement to our viewers and customers in the new season ahead.

“Today’s development comes hot on the heels of the announcement of ongoing joint contract discussions between Six Nations, Virgin Media Television and RTÉ to ensure that all three Six Nations Championships (Men’s Guinness Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s tournaments) remain available on Free-To-Air television with an unprecedented level of coverage.”