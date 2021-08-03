Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 11:32

Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe expecting second child

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child “very soon”
James Cox

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced he and his wife Caoimhe are expecting their second child “very soon”.

Mr Harris shared the news in an Instagram post from a family holiday in the west of Ireland.

“In the West on a short break and the last before Saoirse becomes a big sister,” he wrote alongside a picture of a toy and a baby blanket.

“Our new arrival is due very soon.”

He added: “Caoimhe and I are excited and looking forward to Saoirse having a little brother or sister.”

The couple welcomed their first child in January 2019.

