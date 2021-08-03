Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 06:27

Man killed and five injured in Laois three-car collision

Gardaí are investigating the crash which took place on Monday evening.
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 80s has died and five others have been injured in a road crash in Co Laois.

Gardaí are investigating the three-car collision on the M7 close to the intersection with the M8 at approximately 7.15pm on Monday.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in a serious condition where he later died from his injuries.

The driver in a second vehicle, a man in his 40s, was also taken to UHL with serious injuries while a female passenger from the same car, also in her 40s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the third car, a male driver and female passenger were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One child in the car was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed on Monday evening pending a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Portlaoise Garda station on 057-867 4100, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

