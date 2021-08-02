Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 20:58

Gardaí seize €560k worth of drugs at cannabis grow house in Meath

James Cox

Gardaí seized €560,000 worth of drugs after raiding a cannabis grow house in Navan, Co Meath on Monday morning.

Gardaí attached to the Navan Garda station and assisted by a number of local members carried out a search operation in Navan this morning at approximately 8.30am.

During the course of a search and the execution of a search warrant under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 a property at Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath was searched.

A grow house was located in a shed beside the house and a total of 76 cannabis plants at an advanced state of growth were seized along with 20 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb.

Vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were seized.

During the course of the search of the house, 36 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were located. The estimated street value of the seizure is €560,000 subject to analysis. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made during the course of the search.

Investigations are ongoing.

