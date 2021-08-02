Young girl seriously injured after being attacked by dog in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A young girl has received serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Co Donegal.

The incident occurred on Friday morning last in the Millfield area of Buncrana.

It is understood the child was playing in a garden when she was attacked by the dog at around 11.30am.

The child was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The child received serious injuries as a result of the attack, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was taken into the care of the dog warden, and it is understood the dog has now been put to sleep.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the attack.

They say that their enquiries into the incident are “ongoing”.

The spokesperson added “Gardaí are investigating an incident where a female child was injured by a dog in Buncrana, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.30am on Friday 30th July 2021.

“The child was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was handed over to the dog warden.”