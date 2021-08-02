Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 15:56

Driver of tractor dies in Westmeath collision

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene
The driver of a tractor has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the fatal collision on the R389, Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan on Monday at around 7.50am.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene, with local diversions in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and particularly to any road users who were travelling on the road at the time with camera footage to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Athlone on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

