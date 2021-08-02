Covid: 1,352 new cases, 177 coronavirus patients in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,352 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There are 177 coronavirus patients being treated in Irish hospitals, with 27 in ICU.

Meanwhile, the chief of the HSE has hailed an “inspiring” weekend for Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme as over 18,000 people attended walk-in centres for the jab.

Paul Reid said the country has now administered over two million vaccine doses in a six-week period.

Walk-in vaccine centres

People of all ages attended walk-in centres this weekend, he said, with 50 per cent of attendees aged between 16 and 17, and 64 per cent aged 19 or under.

The clinics are continuing today at 26 locations across the country, with the service open to anyone over the age of 16 who has yet to receive their first dose.

Long queues were observed at many walk-in centres over the weekend, with Mr Reid saying the walk-in initiative would be used again, but not on such a widespread scale as the bank holiday weekend drive.

“Due to the success of it we are looking at how we will utilise it now going forward,” he told RTÉ.

“So we do expect to use it again in a very targeted and focused way not just generally walk-ins but very targeted, focused and promoted. So we do expect to use it again.”