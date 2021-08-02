Man dies after car collides with tree in Tipperary

A man aged in his 80s has died after the car he was driving collided with a tree in Co Tipperary.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred at Loughlin's Bridge in Clogheen, Co Tipperary at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

The man, the driver and only person in the car, received treatment at scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road is now re-open.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling near Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen between 2.30pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.