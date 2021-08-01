Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 17:11

Postmortem to be carried out on woman's remains found in Westport

The body of a woman was discovered in an apartment in Westport on Saturday afternoon.
A postmortem examination is due to take place on Sunday following the discovery of a woman's body in Co Mayo.

The woman's remains were discovered in her home in Westport on Saturday, with Gardaí believing the woman may have been dead for a number of days before her body was found.

According to The Irish Times, her remains were discovered in an apartment on Castlebar Street shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday, at which time gardaí were called to the property.

It is hoped the postmortem examination will establish the cause and time of death. Currently, the woman's death is being treated as unexplained and it is not yet clear whether she died as a result of foul play.

The scene had been sealed off by gardaí upon their arrival on Saturday afternoon.

The results of the postmortem examination are expected later today.

