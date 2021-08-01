Teenager dies and another injured after collision in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

A teenager has died and another has been injured after two motorcycles were in collision with a car in Dublin.

The collision occurred on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin, at approximately 10.15pm on Saturday night.

As The Irish Times reports, two male teenagers were taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital.

One of them, the driver of one of the motorcycles, was later pronounced dead.

The second teenager, a passenger on one the motorcycles, continues to receive treatment for non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said the driver of the car was uninjured. The forensic collision investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the Finglas Road on Saturday 31st July between 10.10pm and 10.25pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”