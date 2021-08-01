Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 10:52

Teenager dies and another injured after collision in Dublin

The collision occurred on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin, at approximately 10.15pm on Saturday night.
Teenager dies and another injured after collision in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

A teenager has died and another has been injured after two motorcycles were in collision with a car in Dublin.

The collision occurred on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin, at approximately 10.15pm on Saturday night.

As The Irish Times reports, two male teenagers were taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital.

One of them, the driver of one of the motorcycles, was later pronounced dead.

The second teenager, a passenger on one the motorcycles, continues to receive treatment for non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said the driver of the car was uninjured. The forensic collision investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the Finglas Road on Saturday 31st July between 10.10pm and 10.25pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

More in this section

Covid: 'Positive uptake' at walk-in vaccine centres as 1,427 new cases confirmed Covid: 'Positive uptake' at walk-in vaccine centres as 1,427 new cases confirmed
Georgia and Malaysia to be added to hotel quarantine list Georgia and Malaysia to be added to hotel quarantine list
Irish vaccine rollout overtakes UK as 72.4% of adult population fully vaccinated Irish vaccine rollout overtakes UK as 72.4% of adult population fully vaccinated
Post boxes in Skibbereen go gold to celebrate local Olympic heroes

Post boxes in Skibbereen go gold to celebrate local Olympic heroes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more