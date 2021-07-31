Olympics: When to watch Team Ireland's athletes in action on Super Sunday

Muireann Duffy

Sunday is a jam-packed day for Team Ireland with 11 Irish athletes in action.

Kurt Walker will be looking to secure a semi-final spot, guaranteeing him a medal, while Rhys McClenaghan competes in the Pommel Horse final.

Here's when all of Team Ireland's athletes will be in action (Irish time):

Equestrian

Sunday sees the Cross Country Eventing begin, with three Irish riders set to appear.

First up at 12.18am is Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco, followed by Austin O'Connor and Colorado Blue at 1.30am. Last up for Ireland in the event is Sarah Ennis and Horseware Woodcourt at 2.39am.

Athletics

Heats and semi-finals hold Irish interest, with Michelle Finn first up to the starting line at 1.40am in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase, running in Heat 1. In the same event but running in Heat 3 at 2.10am is Eilish O'Flanagan.

Later, Thomas Barr is in the semi-final of the Men's 400m Hurdles, racing at 1.05pm.

Golf

Still in medal contention, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are facing Round 4 of the Men's Stroke Play.

Lowry is due to tee off with Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith at 2.36am, followed by McIlroy at 2.58am with his group of Carlos Ortiz and Sebastián Muñoz.

Boxing

All eyes will be on the ring overnight where medals are the name of the game.

A win for Kurt Walker against Duke Ragan (USA) in the Men's Featherweight quarter-final at 3.30am will guarantee him at least a bronze. Having secured his medal, but now fighting to determine the metal, Aidan Walsh takes on Pat McCormack (Britain) at 4.03am in the Men's Welterweight semi-final.

Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan returns to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre for the Men's Pommel Horse final at 10.41am after an impressive display in the qualifying round.

McClenaghan's eyes will be on gold, despite coming up against 2016 gold medallist, Team GB's Max Whitlock, especially given that his qualifying score of 15.266 was the joint-highest of the event.