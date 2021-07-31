Customer care operator allegedly signed for package with €40,000 of drugs

Tom Tuite

A customer care worker arrested at his south Dublin home after he allegedly took delivery of a package containing about €40,000 worth of drugs has been granted bail.

Daniel Rodriguez (24) of Effra Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 was arrested on Thursday and detained at Terenure Garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The accused, who is from Portugal, was charged with possessing MDMA, ecstasy tablets, with intent to supply and was held pending his appearance before Judge Victor Blake at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Rebecca Kirwan told the court the accused said “I don’t have a reply” when charged.

She objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Search warrant

Garda Kirwan alleged a package addressed to Mr Rodriguez, whom she claimed was caught “red-handed”, was delivered to his home.

The accused accepted and signed for the package and at that stage gardaí entered his address with a search warrant, Garda Kirwan said,

She agreed with defence solicitor Brian Keenan that Mr Rodriguez has lived in Ireland for seven years. He worked full time in customer care for a health care firm.

Mr Keenan also put it to the garda that his client denied all knowledge of the contents of the parcel.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor submitted that refusal of bail could result in Mr Rodriguez being held for three years until his trial is reached in the circuit court, given current delays.

Independent surety

He had the presumption of innocence and a remand in custody would also result in him losing employment.

An independent surety, who has known the accused for six years, was available to stand bail.

Mr Rodriguez, who works from home, would also abide by conditions if he were released, his solicitor told the contested bail hearing.

Judge Blake set bail in his own bond of €600 with the surety set at €7,000. Once the money is lodged, Mr Rodriguez must remain in the State, reside at his current address, and provide gardai with his mobile phone number within six hours of release. He has surrendered his passport and cannot apply for a replacement, he was warned.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Legal aid was granted.