Online self-service portal launched for digital Covid certs

An online self-service portal allowing people to manage their digital Covid-19 certificate has been launched.

On Friday night, the Department of Health said the self-service option had been introduced in addition to the freephone number and online recovery cert request form.

The new portal will allow members of the public to request changes to a digital Covid cert they have already received, request to have a cert emailed, check the status of their cert of vaccination when it has not yet been received, and continue to request a cert of recovery.

The service can be accessed at https://covidcertificateportal.gov.ie/.

“As well as the helpline, we endeavour to constantly improve the digital Covid certificate services and the introduction of this online self-service portal provides another channel to allow members of the public request their certificate,” the Department said.

“Work is underway to develop and launch further accessible channels in the coming weeks to help meet public demand.

It comes after the Government’s Covid certificate helpline buckled under the demand of calls.

On Friday morning, Minister of State Ossian Smyth said the system for querying details on the European Union travel certificate should have been through an online portal from the start.

“A call centre is very much an idea from the past,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne.

When it was pointed out that he was the Minister of State responsible for eGovernment, Mr Smyth said: “I'm not in charge, the Department of Health is.”

Work is “ongoing” to ensure that Irish passport holders living in Northern Ireland will be able to access the EU's digital Covid certificate, leaders from both sides of the Border have said.