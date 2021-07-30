Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 19:27

Warning over text scam for Covid vaccine appointments

The HSE has said it does not charge the public for coronavirus services, including vaccinations
The HSE has urged the public to be vigilant following reports of a text scam from criminals claiming to offer a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

The text messages provide a link to pre-book a vaccination appointment and then asks recipients to enter credit or debit card details in a payment section.

The health service has urged the public to ignore any texts mentioning payment.

You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine

"The HSE does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including vaccinations, and such texts should be ignored," the HSE said in a statement.

"You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for a vaccine by a member of HSE vaccination staff."

Anyone concerned or suspicious about contact they have received regarding Covid-19 vaccinations should call HSELive on 1800 700 700 and contact their local gardaí.

To register correctly for your Covid vaccine, visit HSE.ie. The HSE will then send a text message that provides details of a vaccine appointment and two links — one on the vaccine information leaflet and the second link allowing you to consent online.

