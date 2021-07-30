Bank Holiday weekend expected to be dry with some sunny spells

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have forecasted a largely dry Bank Holiday weekend with some sunny spells.

This morning will be generally cloudy with rain over east Leinster gradually clearing into the Irish Sea.

Scattered showers elsewhere will become more widespread through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery at times. However, occasional sunny spells will develop in the afternoon.

The highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds, fresh at times on western and southern coasts.

Saturday is expected to begin mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated light showers.

Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon before easing later as some good evening sunny spells develop.

However, it will stay cloudier in the northwest. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in the north to 21 degrees in the south in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Met Éireann say here will be a good deal of dry weather for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend, though there will be showers. Largely cloudy too but sunny spells will still occur.

Sunday is forecast to be a dry day with a good deal of cloud with just well scattered showers, mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the north and warmest in the south with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Finally, Bank Holiday Monday will see a good deal of dry weather, though there will be well scattered showers, with a chance of more frequent showers along Atlantic coasts.

There will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon but good evening sunshine will break through. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.