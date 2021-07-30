Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 06:13

Woman charged with baby’s murder in Belfast

Police say the 29-year-old woman was also charged with the attempted murder of a second child.
By Trevor Marshallsea, PA

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy in north Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Liam O’Keefe died in a stabbing incident on Tuesday at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area. His sister, who was injured in the same incident, remains in hospital.

The force said in a tweet early on Friday morning that a 29-year-old woman had been charged with baby Liam’s murder, and with the attempted murder of another young child.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

On Thursday, PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Chris Millar said in a tweet: “The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

“I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us.”

