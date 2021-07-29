HSE and hospital apologises over death of mother (33)

The HSE and Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has apologised for the tragic death of a 33-year-old mother who died following an operation.

In an apology read to the High Court the HSE and the hospital said the death of the young mother Suzanne Hannon who had an intestine procedure was unexpected and both apologised for the failings in her care at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar seven years ago.

The Hannon family on Thursday settled a High Court action over her death in 2014 for €500,000.

The apology from the hospital manager Kay Slevin said: “On behalf of the HSE and the hospital, I would like to sincerely apologise to you and your family for the tragic death of Suzanne.

"Suzanne was a young wife and mother whose death following an elective surgical procedure was unexpected.”

Profound and lasting impact

It added: “I wish to acknowledge that Suzanne’s loss has had a profound and lasting effect on you and your family. The hospital would like to convey its sincere apologies for the failings in the care provided to Suzanne at this hospital in September 2014.”

The Hannon family’s counsel Peter Bland SC instructed by Marianne Deely solicitor said the case related to the tragic death of Suzanne whose son was just seven years of age at the time. Counsel said liability had been admitted in the case in October 2019.

James Hannon of Croghan, Co Offaly had sued the HSE over the death of his wife on September 13th, 2014.

Crohn's disease

In an affidavit to the court Mr Hannon said his wife had a history of Crohn’s disease and in the period prior to her death she had been admitted to the hospital with acute abdominal pain. She also was reviewed in the clinic on a number of dates and had a colonoscopy at the end of August 2014.

He said his wife underwent surgery on September 1st, 2014 and he said despite her condition it was decided to perform an anastomosis. He said his wife suffered a leak after this and he claimed there was a delay in recognising this until September 4th by which time his wife was suffering from sepsis.

Another procedure was carried out, but he said his wife continued to deteriorate and she died on September 13th, 2014.

It was claimed there was a failure to adequately assess Mrs Hannon’s fitness for surgery and a failure to provide her with alternative treatment options.

There was also a failure to implement appropriate sepsis care protocol including the sepsis guidelines which were standard practice at the time.

Approving the settlement which had been reached after mediation, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very good one and he offered his sincere sympathy to the Hannons.