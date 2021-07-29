Lifelong criminal Trevor Byrne to serve over 17 years in jail

Paul Neilan

Lifelong criminal Trevor Byrne will serve consecutive jail sentences totalling 17 1/2 years for firearms offences and for the armed robbery of a bookmakers, after which he hijacked a woman’s car at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

Byrne, who has 44 previous convictions, had left his phone at the scene of the robbery and was convicted earlier this year by the Special Criminal Court of five charges arising from the armed robbery of Boylesports in Applewood Village in Swords, Co Dublin, on March 19th, 2010.

Byrne (41) of Cappagh Road, Finglas West in Dublin had pleaded not guilty to the robbery, possession of a firearm, false imprisonment, threatening to kill and to unlawfully seizing a vehicle used in the getaway.

Separate sentence

The court had heard that Byrne was released from a separate sentence in November 2009, just four months before carrying out the Swords raid.

The father-of-three is already serving a nine-year sentence backdated to November 2019 for a firearms offence. He had been found by armed gardaí in a back garden cabin, where a loaded handgun had been stashed. He had pleaded guilty six days into his trial to possession of a loaded 9mm Luger-caliber Radom 35 firearm at a house in Woodford Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on November 15th, 2019.

Three other charges of possession of ammunition and €3,050 in cash that he was reckless towards, believed to be, or knew to be the proceeds of crime, were taken into consideration.

Byrne previously served an eight-year term for robbery of a pub and off-licence, after which he tried to hijack an unmarked garda car, pointing a gun at gardaí. He then managed to escape in a taxi, after holding a gun to a taxi-driver's head while being pursued by gardai.

Dropped mobile phone

The non-jury court convicted Byrne in the present case after being satisfied that a mobile phone dropped at the scene during the robbery was his. He was also recognised from CCTV.

On Thursday at the Special Criminal Court, presiding judge Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said that both the robbery and false imprisonment carried maximum sentences of life imprisonment. He said that a threat to kill carried a maximum sentence of 10 years, while hijacking had a maximum sentence of 15 years. He said the firearms charge carried a presumptive minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Mr Justice MacGrath said that Byrne had previous convictions for larceny, burglary, robbery, unlawful taking of a vehicle, possession of a firearm, and that he hijacked an unmarked Garda vehicle after pointing a shotgun at a Garda.

At a previous hearing, prosecuting Garda Sergeant Mairéad Murray told Mr Shane Costelloe SC, prosecuting, that it was the fourth time a trial had been scheduled for Byrne to face these charges.

He had originally been tried in the Circuit Criminal Court with a co-accused. While his co-accused was acquitted, there was a disagreement among the jury on Byrne’s charges. His second trial before the Circuit Criminal Court collapsed, after a member of the jury asked to be recused.

Bookmakers' staff

A bench warrant had to be issued for Byrne’s arrest when his third trial was due to begin. At that stage, the DPP decided that the trial should be remitted to the Special Criminal Court.

Today, Mr Justice MacGrath said that Byrne had put staff at the bookmakers and the victim of his hijacking in "great fear and terror" and placed them in fear of their lives.

The judge said that Byrne's actions were a cause of "great distress" for them and said they were "serious" offences.

Mr Justice MacGrath said that the robbery involved two men and was "intentional, premeditated and planned" for the day of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, when the bookies would be busy.

The judge said that Byrne's victims had been put through "significant psychological trauma", which was an aggravating factor as was his previous convictions.

Mr Justice MacGrath said that he would fix 10 years' imprisonment as the headline sentence for the armed robbery and the false imprisonment before any mitigation - both having a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The judge noted Byrne's tragic family circumstances, that he had a young family and that he was no longer using drugs and gave a six-month discount on all five offences.

The judge said that Byrne’s barrister, John D Fitzgerald SC, had pointed out that his client’s earliest previous conviction was at a time when he was a minor.

Mr Fitzgerald had said that he had been raised by his mother with four siblings, three of whom had died in tragic circumstances. “It’s a background marked by chaos and tragedy,” he said.

Mr Justice MacGrath then further discounted a year for proportionality and possible rehabilitation.

In passing sentence, Mr Justice MacGrath said that all five sentences arising from the raid on the bookies would run concurrently to each other but would run consecutively to the conviction for the other firearm offence in November 2019.

He then sentenced Byrne to eight-and-a-half years in jail for both the armed robbery and the false imprisonment, six-and-a-half years for the threat to kill and seven-and-half years each for the possession of the firearm and for hijacking the car.