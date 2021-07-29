Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:51

Woman injured after burglar armed with knife enters house in Co Kildare

The woman received medical treatment at the scene while a number of items were taken from the property.
Woman injured after burglar armed with knife enters house in Co Kildare

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Athy, Co Kildare.

One man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered the house at approximately 5am on Thursday.

The occupants awoke and confronted the intruder, who injured a woman in the house while trying to escape.

The woman received medical treatment at the scene. A number of items were taken from the property.

A search of the scene and surrounding property began and gardaí arrested one man who fitted the description of the suspect.

He was brought to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A number of items of property were located in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Man jailed for four-day 'reign of terror' attack in Co Cavan house Man jailed for four-day 'reign of terror' attack in Co Cavan house
Munster abuse trial: Jury retires to consider verdict after nine-week trial Munster abuse trial: Jury retires to consider verdict after nine-week trial
Cork hospital apologises to over care of new-born baby Cork hospital apologises to over care of new-born baby
Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village

Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more