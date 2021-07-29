Woman injured after burglar armed with knife enters house in Co Kildare

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Athy, Co Kildare.

One man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered the house at approximately 5am on Thursday.

The occupants awoke and confronted the intruder, who injured a woman in the house while trying to escape.

The woman received medical treatment at the scene. A number of items were taken from the property.

A search of the scene and surrounding property began and gardaí arrested one man who fitted the description of the suspect.

He was brought to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A number of items of property were located in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.