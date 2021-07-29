Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:31

Taoiseach rules out ‘freedom day’ easing of Covid restrictions in Ireland

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday that Ireland could be 'weeks away' from lifting further restrictions on society
Taoiseach rules out ‘freedom day’ easing of Covid restrictions in Ireland

The Taoiseach has ruled out the possibility of a big-bang easing of Covid-19 restrictions, similar to England’s “freedom day”.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday that Ireland has one of the highest rates of vaccine uptake in the world, adding that the country could be “weeks away” from lifting further restrictions on society.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has clarified there will be a gradual easing of restrictions, that may be accelerated with the help of the vaccination programme.

It didn’t end in one day... it will peter out

“All this talk about freedom day, to me, if you look at the last pandemic 100 years ago, it didn’t end in one day... it will peter out,” he told Newstalk radio.

Later, Mr Martin told reporters that Ireland will continue to take a “steady as she goes” approach to easing any restrictions over the coming weeks.

“I think it’s steady as she goes, more or less what we said we’d do, we’ve done,” he said.

“The consistent message from me has been we don’t want to go backwards, we don’t want any derailment along the journey of reopening. That is important in terms of giving certainty and clarity to the different sectors.”

August review

The Taoiseach said the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid will meet through August and keep the situation under review.

It comes as an immunologist has said that Ireland is getting “very close” to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public health experts have said there will be “peaks and troughs” of Covid-19 cases over the next few months, but they do not expect to track “huge waves” due to the Irish public's caution.

A further 1,408 cases of the disease were confirmed yesterday, with nine deaths confirmed over the last week. There are 152 patients in hospital with Covid-19, with 26 in intensive care.

More in this section

Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village Ireland’s gold medal rowers return to heroes’ welcome at Olympic Village
Dessie O'Hare withdraws sentence appeal after warning from court Dessie O'Hare withdraws sentence appeal after warning from court
Man jailed for four-day 'reign of terror' attack in Co Cavan house Man jailed for four-day 'reign of terror' attack in Co Cavan house
Munster abuse trial: Jury retires to consider verdict after nine-week trial

Munster abuse trial: Jury retires to consider verdict after nine-week trial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more