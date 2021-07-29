Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:08

Munster abuse trial: Jury retires to consider verdict after nine-week trial

Mr Justice Paul McDermott advised them that any verdict returned must be a unanimous one.
Munster abuse trial: Jury retires to consider verdict after nine-week trial

Sonya McLean

The jury in a Munster child abuse trial have begun deliberations at the Central Criminal Court following a nine-week trial at a temporary courtroom in Croke Park.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said to the jury “there was no restriction on time” and to return verdicts based on the evidence before them.

He handed them the issue paper and the various exhibits in the case before he advised them that any verdict returned must be a unanimous one.

The panel of 13 jurors were reduced to 12 members after a male juror was excused when he indicated he had a commitment next week.

“I don’t know whether this is a disappointment or relief to you,” Mr Justice McDermott said addressing the juror before he thanked him “sincerely” for “the effort you put in, in this hard task and then to be met with an anti-climax”.

He acknowledged that the juror had devoted his time to the case, a role which he said is difficult in normal times but particularly during the current times of the pandemic.

Burden of proof

Mr Justice McDermott asked the man not to contact the other jurors until “they have concluded their deliberations”. He excused the man from jury service for 10 years.

Earlier in the trial, Mr Justice McDermott directed the jury on a number of legal principles including the burden of proof, presumption of innocence and the ingredients of each of the alleged offences. He also summarised the evidence that was heard during the nine-week trial.

He told the jury that the indictment sets out an extensive set of counts, each of which represent a separate trial.

“The ingredients of the offence as set out in each count have to be established beyond a reasonable doubt, if there is any doubt they have to be acquitted,” Mr Justice McDermott said before he added every separate accused should also be treated separately.

The five family members, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of abusing three children between 2014 and 2016. The accused are the parents, aunt and uncles of the children. They range in ages from 27 to 56 and live in various locations in Munster.

The parents are also accused of neglecting five of their children. All of the accused have denied the charges against them.

Reporting restrictions are in place to protect the welfare and identities of the children.

More in this section

Two jailed for 'savage' attack on woman following planned drug deal Two jailed for 'savage' attack on woman following planned drug deal
Man jailed for four-day 'reign of terror' attack in Co Cavan house Man jailed for four-day 'reign of terror' attack in Co Cavan house
Return to workplaces set for September, Minister says Return to workplaces set for September, Minister says
Cork hospital apologises to over care of new-born baby

Cork hospital apologises to over care of new-born baby

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more