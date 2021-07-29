Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 11:50

Ryanair launches recruitment drive for Dublin-based cabin crew

Training will take place at a new cabin crew training centre in Santry, Dublin
Ryanair has launched a “major” recruitment drive for cabin crew for its Dublin base.

The airline said the job opportunities had come as it “recovers and rebuilds from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It said it has renewed its partnership with Crewlink, which specialises in the recruitment and training of cabin crew.

Training will take place at a new cabin crew training centre in Santry, Dublin for the positions based in Dublin.

Ryanair’s deputy director of human resources, Mark Duffy, said positions were available in Dublin, as well as other Ryanair bases across Europe and the United Kingdom.

Suitable candidates should have excellent customer service skills and love to travel

“These exciting opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation and the chance to work with Europe’s largest airline, where hard work is rewarded with fast track career opportunities,” he said.

“Ryanair cabin crew enjoy free training, great pay, industry leading five on, three off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training.”

Mr Duffy said the airline was “delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis”.

“Suitable candidates should have excellent customer service skills and love to travel,” he added.

Candidates interested in the jobs should visit www.crewlink.ie for further information.

