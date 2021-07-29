Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 11:23

Met Éireann issues 'thundery' rain warning for three counties

The forecaster said there will be 'heavy or thundery showery rain,' with the risk of spot flooding
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for three counties in the south of the country.

The alert for Cork, Waterford and Wexford will come into force at 3pm today and run until 5am on Friday morning.

The forecaster said there will be “heavy or thundery showery rain,” with the risk of spot flooding.

Nationwide, today will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain in the north this morning.

It will be generally drier further south, with well scattered showers and a few hazy sunny spells.

However, a band of rain will move into the southwest to reach much of Munster by this afternoon before extending across south Leinster this evening, turning heavy at times in the south and southeast.

Temperature highs of 16 to 19 degrees will be seen, while Friday will be another showery day with some heavy downpours.

