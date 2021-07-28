Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 18:33

Two arrested after firearms seized in Tallaght

The two males are being held at Tallaght Garda station.
Two firearms have been seized following a search in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested two people following the intelligence-led operation at an address in Tallaght on Friday, July 23rd.

The two firearms were recovered during the search shortly after 4pm and have since been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

On Thursday, two males, aged 19 and 17, were arrested in relation to the seizure and are currently being held at Tallaght Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí have said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

