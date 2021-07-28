Former solicitor charged with stealing from clients

Tom Tuite

A former solicitor has been charged with stealing approximately €330,000 from clients.

David Doyle, 67, of Upper Churchtown Road, Dundrum, Dublin was arrested following an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He was charged with 22 offences, one count of deception and 21 for thefts of various sums from five former clients between 2009 and 2017. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Mr Doyle, who practised as a solicitor for 40 years, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was set out in a document furnished to the court by Detective Garda Yvonne Costello.

She told Judge McNamara the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to Mr Doyle being sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

Defence solicitor Robert Purcell said there was consent to a nine-week adjournment for a book of evidence to be completed by the prosecution. He told the court the case involved a number of matters that relate to different individual offences.

Preliminary disclosure

Preliminary disclosure of evidence has already been furnished to the defence, the detective told the court.

Judge McNamara noted there was no objection to bail with terms already agreed with Mr Doyle’s solicitor.

Cash bail was set at €1,000 paid by Mr Doyle along with a further €2,000 lodged by a friend of the accused who was approved in court to act as an independent surety.

Judge McNamara ordered Mr Doyle, who remained silent during the hearing, to appear again on October 1st to be served with the book of evidence.

He has surrendered his passport and must reside at his current address or another one in Co. Mayo from August 14th, and sign on once a week at a Garda station. He was warned he had to provide gardai with a contact phone number and notify of any change of address.

His solicitor told the court a legal aid application was not being made at this stage, but added “it may arise later”.