Covid: 1,408 additional cases as Delta accounting for 'over 90%' of new infections

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,408 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Tuesday.

As of 8am this morning, there are 152 patients with the virus in hospital, 26 of whom were being treated in ICU.

In the North, 1,600 new cases were confirmed, with three additional Covid-related deaths.

Speaking at today's press briefing, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed the State's 14-day incidence rate is now 355 cases per 100,000 people, while the five-day moving average is now 1,248 cases per day.

Dr Glynn added that the median age of those being infected with the virus is 24.

Updated figures show 21 Covid-related deaths occurred in the Republic since the start of June.

In a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr Cillian De Gascun said the Delta variant of the virus now accounts for 90 per cent of all cases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan added: "Currently, 2 per cent of cases are being hospitalised.

"We know that we would be experiencing many more cases and hospitalisations were it not for the great progress being made in taking up vaccination.

"We need to keep this up as we move to vaccinate the remaining, mostly younger, cohorts of our population."

Dr Holohan urged those who are now eligible to receive a vaccine, who have not yet registered for one, to do so "as soon as possible".