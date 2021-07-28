Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 12:50

Suggested links between vaccine and infertility 'a piece of nonsense'

Head of the HSE's National Women and Infants Health Programme said such suggestions were dangerous and belonged in the same box as injecting oneself with bleach
Suggested links between vaccine and infertility 'a piece of nonsense'

Michael McAleer

Dr Peter McKenna, the head of the HSE's National Women and Infants Health Programme has described suggestions of a link between Covid-19 vaccines and infertility as “a piece of nonsense.”

Such suggestions were dangerous and belonged in the same box as injecting oneself with bleach, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Dr McKenna encouraged all pregnant women to get vaccinated. He went on to say that “any woman of child bearing age” should get vaccinated “in case she gets pregnant.”

Cyberattack

The cyberattack on the HSE had caused problems with the collating of figures on the number of pregnant women who had been vaccinated. Prior to the cyberattack that rate had been 40 per cent, but he expected that figure had increased considerably.

Pregnant women should actively seek to be vaccinated as because of Delta, there was now a higher risk of them becoming “very unwell.”

When asked about the recommendation that pregnant women be vaccinated at 14 weeks, he said that he did not think the timing was an issue and that women who had been vaccinated, unaware that they were pregnant, should not be concerned.

There was no evidence of a link in the two incidences of women miscarrying post vaccination. The events could have been associated rather than causal.

There wasn’t "a scintilla of scientific evidence" of a link between vaccination and infertility, he said. Unfortunately there wasn’t a better way to scare women which was what was happening on social media, he said.

More in this section

Suggested link between vaccine and infertility 'a piece of nonsense' Suggested link between vaccine and infertility 'a piece of nonsense'
Tokyo 2020: Bronze for Ireland in the women’s four final Tokyo 2020: Bronze for Ireland in the women’s four final
Chief medical officer urges parents to register children for Covid vaccine Chief medical officer urges parents to register children for Covid vaccine
Covid vaccine will not be mandatory for school children, Donnelly says

Covid vaccine will not be mandatory for school children, Donnelly says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more