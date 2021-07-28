Walk-in Covid vaccines: Locations, dates and times confirmed for centres across Ireland

Sarah Mooney

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine centres are set to open their doors across the country this bank holiday weekend to encourage uptake among younger people.

Anyone aged 16 or older can attend for their first dose without a prior appointment when the centres open on specific days at certain times.

Here we have everything you need to know – from what vaccines are on offer, to the location of each centre in every county.

What vaccines are on offer?

You will be offered either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at the vaccination centres.

What if I already have a vaccine appointment for a later date?

If you have already registered online and are waiting on an appointment for your first dose, you can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.

Do I have to attend a walk-in centre near my home?

You can go to any of the walk-in clinics – so feel free to get jabbed while on staycation.

Do I need to do anything before attending a walk-in centre?

You don't have to register online beforehand but the HSE said doing so may speed up your time in the vaccination centre.

If you have already registered online, you will need to bring photo ID that shows your date of birth.

If you have not registered online, you will be registered at the walk-in clinic. For this, you will need your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, mobile phone number, email address and photo ID that has your date of birth.

Is there any reason I should not attend a walk-in centre?

You should delay getting your Covid-19 vaccine if you currently have Covid-19 (wait until it has been 4 weeks since you first tested positive), if you have symptoms of Covid-19, or if you are restricting your movements.

What are the locations, dates and times of the walk-in centres?

Carlow

Carlow Institute of Technology

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 2pm to 4.15pm

Monday 2 August, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel, Cavan

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Clare

West County Hotel, Ennis

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12pm

Monday 2 August, 1.30pm to 6pm

Cork

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.

City Hall Cork

Walk-in vaccination:

Sunday 1 August, 1pm to 4pm

Munster Technological University Campus

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm

Mallow GAA Club, Co Cork

Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.

Clonakilty GAA Club

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 11am to 3pm

Bantry Primary Care Centre

Walk-in vaccination:

Sunday 1 August, 11am to 3pm

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 5pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Carndonagh Satellite Vaccination Clinic

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 9am to 12pm

Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 8am to 6.30pm

UCD O'Reilly Hall, Dublin 4

Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.

Citywest Convention Centre, Saggart

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 8am to 12pm

Sunday 1 August, 12pm to 6.30pm

Croke Park, Dublin 3

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 6.30pm

National Show Centre, Swords

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 2.30pm to 6.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Galway

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 10am to 2.30pm

Galway Racecourse

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 11am to 3pm

Kerry Sports Academy

Walk-in vaccination:

Tuesday 3 August, 11am to 3pm

Kildare

Punchestown Racecourse

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 9am to 12.15pm

Sunday 1 August, 1.15pm to 4.30pm

Monday 2 August, 9am to 12.15pm

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Laois

Midlands Park Hotel

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 9am to 2pm

Leitrim

Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm

Limerick

Limerick Racecourse

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 1.30pm to 6pm

Sunday 1 August, 1.30pm to 6pm

Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12pm

Longford

Clonguish GAA Club

Walk-in vaccination:

Friday 30 July, 8am to 8pm

Louth

DIFE Drogheda

Walk-in vaccination:

Sunday 1 August, 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Monday 2 August, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Fairways Hotel, Dundalk

Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 12pm to 6pm

Sunday 1 August, 12pm to 6pm

Monday 2 August, 12pm to 6pm

Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 9.30am to 4pm

Monday 2 August, 9am to 12pm

Simonstown GAA Club Navan

Walk-in vaccination:

Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 4.15pm

Monaghan

Hillgrove Hotel, Latlorcan

Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.

Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 9am to 12.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 9am to 12.30pm

Monday 2 August, 9am to 12.30pm

Offaly

Tullamore Court Hotel

Walk-in vaccination:

Sunday 1 August, 8am to 2pm

Monday 2 August, 8am to 8pm

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel, Roscommon town

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 11am to 4pm

Sunday 1 August, 11am to 4pm

Monday 2 August, 11am to 4pm

Sligo

Sligo Institute of Technology

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 10am to 2pm

Sunday 1 August, 10am to 2pm

Monday 2 August, 10am to 2pm

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel, Nenagh

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12pm

Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12pm

Monday 2 August, 1.30pm to 6pm

Clonmel Park Hotel

Walk-in vaccination:

Friday 30 July, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

Saturday 31 July, 8am to 1pm

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 11.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday 1 August, 11.30am to 4.30pm

Monday 2 August, 11.30am to 4.30pm

Westmeath

Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena

Walk-in vaccination:

Sunday 1 August, 9am to 7pm

Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar

Walk-in vaccination:

Saturday 31 July, 9am to 4pm

Monday 2 August, 9am to 1pm

Wexford

Kilanerin Community Centre, Gorey

Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.

Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy

Walk-in vaccination:

Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones

Walk-in vaccination: