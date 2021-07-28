Walk-in Covid vaccines: Locations, dates and times confirmed for centres across Ireland

Sarah Mooney
Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine centres are set to open their doors across the country this bank holiday weekend to encourage uptake among younger people.
Anyone aged 16 or older can attend for their first dose without a prior appointment when the centres open on specific days at certain times.
Here we have everything you need to know – from what vaccines are on offer, to the location of each centre in every county.
What vaccines are on offer?
You will be offered either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at the vaccination centres.
What if I already have a vaccine appointment for a later date?
If you have already registered online and are waiting on an appointment for your first dose, you can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.
Do I have to attend a walk-in centre near my home?
You can go to any of the walk-in clinics – so feel free to get jabbed while on staycation.
Do I need to do anything before attending a walk-in centre?
You don't have to register online beforehand but the HSE said doing so may speed up your time in the vaccination centre.
If you have already registered online, you will need to bring photo ID that shows your date of birth.
If you have not registered online, you will be registered at the walk-in clinic. For this, you will need your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, mobile phone number, email address and photo ID that has your date of birth.
Is there any reason I should not attend a walk-in centre?
You should delay getting your Covid-19 vaccine if you currently have Covid-19 (wait until it has been 4 weeks since you first tested positive), if you have symptoms of Covid-19, or if you are restricting your movements.
What are the locations, dates and times of the walk-in centres?
Carlow
Carlow Institute of Technology
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 2pm to 4.15pm
- Monday 2 August, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm
Cavan
Kilmore Hotel, Cavan
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm
Clare
West County Hotel, Ennis
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12pm
- Monday 2 August, 1.30pm to 6pm
Cork
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.
City Hall Cork
Walk-in vaccination:
- Sunday 1 August, 1pm to 4pm
Munster Technological University Campus
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm
Mallow GAA Club, Co Cork
Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.
Clonakilty GAA Club
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 11am to 3pm
Bantry Primary Care Centre
Walk-in vaccination:
- Sunday 1 August, 11am to 3pm
Donegal
Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 5pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm
Carndonagh Satellite Vaccination Clinic
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 9am to 12pm
Dublin
Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 8am to 6.30pm
UCD O'Reilly Hall, Dublin 4
Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.
Citywest Convention Centre, Saggart
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8am to 12pm
- Sunday 1 August, 12pm to 6.30pm
Croke Park, Dublin 3
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 6.30pm
National Show Centre, Swords
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 2.30pm to 6.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm
Galway
Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 10am to 2.30pm
Galway Racecourse
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm
Kerry
Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 11am to 3pm
Kerry Sports Academy
Walk-in vaccination:
- Tuesday 3 August, 11am to 3pm
Kildare
Punchestown Racecourse
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 9am to 12.15pm
- Sunday 1 August, 1.15pm to 4.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 9am to 12.15pm
Kilkenny
Cillin Hill Conference Centre
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.15am to 12.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm
Laois
Midlands Park Hotel
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 9am to 2pm
Leitrim
Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm
Limerick
Limerick Racecourse
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 1.30pm to 6pm
- Sunday 1 August, 1.30pm to 6pm
- Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12pm
Longford
Clonguish GAA Club
Walk-in vaccination:
- Friday 30 July, 8am to 8pm
Louth
DIFE Drogheda
Walk-in vaccination:
- Sunday 1 August, 1.15pm to 4.15pm
- Monday 2 August, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm
Fairways Hotel, Dundalk
Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.
Mayo
Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 12pm to 6pm
- Sunday 1 August, 12pm to 6pm
- Monday 2 August, 12pm to 6pm
Meath
Fairyhouse Racecourse
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 9.30am to 4pm
- Monday 2 August, 9am to 12pm
Simonstown GAA Club Navan
Walk-in vaccination:
- Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 4.15pm
Monaghan
Hillgrove Hotel, Latlorcan
Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.
Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 9am to 12.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 9am to 12.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 9am to 12.30pm
Offaly
Tullamore Court Hotel
Walk-in vaccination:
- Sunday 1 August, 8am to 2pm
- Monday 2 August, 8am to 8pm
Roscommon
Abbey Hotel, Roscommon town
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 11am to 4pm
- Sunday 1 August, 11am to 4pm
- Monday 2 August, 11am to 4pm
Sligo
Sligo Institute of Technology
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 10am to 2pm
- Sunday 1 August, 10am to 2pm
- Monday 2 August, 10am to 2pm
Tipperary
Abbeycourt Hotel, Nenagh
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12pm
- Monday 2 August, 1.30pm to 6pm
Clonmel Park Hotel
Walk-in vaccination:
- Friday 30 July, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm
- Saturday 31 July, 8am to 1pm
Waterford
Waterford Institute of Technology Arena
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 11.30am to 4.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 11.30am to 4.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 11.30am to 4.30pm
Westmeath
Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena
Walk-in vaccination:
- Sunday 1 August, 9am to 7pm
Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 9am to 4pm
- Monday 2 August, 9am to 1pm
Wexford
Kilanerin Community Centre, Gorey
Walk-in vaccination is not available at this centre right now.
Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy
Walk-in vaccination:
- Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm
Wicklow
Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones
Walk-in vaccination:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.30am to 12.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm