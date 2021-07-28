Burst water mains leave 50,000 people without supply in Co Kerry

About 50,000 people in Co Kerry are without water after two burst water mains cut supplies to Tralee and Killarney along with surrounding areas.

A burst main to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday evening affected the greater Tralee area.

It was reported at 5pm and repaired at 2am, but was followed by a further mains break to the scheme on Wednesday morning. It is expected to cause disruption to supply throughout Wednesday.

There will be ongoing water disruption throughout the morning.



Irish Water and KCC are arranging the deployment of tankers in suitable and accessible locations for those requiring water urgently



Details to follow later @IrishWater https://t.co/CjLraOsoNH — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) July 28, 2021

Impacted areas include Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland, Farranfore-Firies and Ballymacelligott.

The incident occurred from a breakage of a 700mm trunk water main from the treatment plant to the Sheheree reservoir.

July and August are the busiest months of the year in tourism for Co Kerry.

A water tanker will be present in the county later on Wednesday. The details will be supplied by Kerry County Council later.