Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:25

Burst water mains leave 50,000 people without supply in Co Kerry

A burst main to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday evening affected the greater Tralee area.
Burst water mains leave 50,000 people without supply in Co Kerry

About 50,000 people in Co Kerry are without water after two burst water mains cut supplies to Tralee and Killarney along with surrounding areas.

A burst main to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday evening affected the greater Tralee area.

It was reported at 5pm and repaired at 2am, but was followed by a further mains break to the scheme on Wednesday morning. It is expected to cause disruption to supply throughout Wednesday.

Impacted areas include Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland, Farranfore-Firies and Ballymacelligott.

The incident occurred from a breakage of a 700mm trunk water main from the treatment plant to the Sheheree reservoir.

July and August are the busiest months of the year in tourism for Co Kerry.

A water tanker will be present in the county later on Wednesday. The details will be supplied by Kerry County Council later.

More in this section

Chief medical officer urges parents to register children for Covid vaccine Chief medical officer urges parents to register children for Covid vaccine
Prisoner sentenced to two more years after threat to prison officer Prisoner sentenced to two more years after threat to prison officer
Waning supplies of Janssen vaccine could impact rollout, pharmacies warn Waning supplies of Janssen vaccine could impact rollout, pharmacies warn
Increased spending on healthcare needed as costs rise and population ages

Increased spending on healthcare needed as costs rise and population ages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more