A man in his 60s has been killed in Co Kildare after he was hit by a car.

The incident happened on the R407 between Clane and Kilcock at Mainham shortly after midnight.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while his body has been taken to Naas mortuary for a post-mortem.

The driver of the car, who was uninjured, remained at the scene and is co-operating with gardaí.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination to take place and diversions are in operation.