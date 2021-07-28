Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 06:39

Tokyo 2020: Bronze for Ireland in the women’s four final

A first Olympic medal for the Irish in Tokyo, and a first for Irish women’s rowing
Tokyo 2020: Bronze for Ireland in the women’s four final

The Irish women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty have won a magnificent bronze medal down at Tokyo Sea Forest Waterway on Wednesday morning after a suitably thrilling race.

A first Olympic medal for the Irish in Tokyo, a first for Irish women’s rowing, with the promise of more to come right here soon too.

A rematch of the 2019 World Championship race between Australia and the Netherlands in the women’s four did not disappoint, as Australia once again came out on top – this time, in a scorching 6:15.37 – and the Dutch took silver.

Ireland propelled past Britain in the last quarter of the race, securing bronze for their second-ever Olympic rowing medal.

Rowing - Olympics: Day 5 The team celebrate winning the bronze medal at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty

For Hegarty, the 25-year-old and latest off the production line of Irish rowing known as Skibbereen, part the thrill of the race was in the enjoyment of it all.

“We could never experience anything like this again,” she told The Irish Times. “So it’s a case of enjoying it, living in it, it’s once in a lifetime.”

Murtagh agreed entirely: “We definitely didn’t make it easy but Eimear made the call and we just all backed ourselves, backed each other, stayed really loose and just went for it.”

The Irish four only qualified late in May, only Keogh had quietly predicted big things, admitting the Irish team had sent out their better boat to Tokyo in advance, even before they had actually qualified.

Rowing - Olympics: Day 5 Bronze medalists Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty of Team Ireland pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Women's Four Final A. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty

“We knew we could win a medal, it was just about whether we could pull it off,” said Keogh, the 28-year-old from Na Forbacha in Galway.

“It was a bit touch and go. Throughout the race I was like, ‘we could be fourth, fifth.’ Eimear makes the strategy calls and I tell us where we are in the field. I was looking out and I was like, ‘Oh god,’ in my head, we were slipping back but we said to ourselves if that happens we go early and the last 1km we backed ourselves.”

Ireland also has a shot at gold in the lightweight men's double sculls after Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won their semi-final in a world best 6:05.33.

