Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 13:37

Appeal for witnesses after post-mortem carried out on body found in Kerry house

In an update on Tuesday, gardaí said those investigating are maintaining 'an open mind'
Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses as they investigate “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body in a house in Kerry on Monday.

The body was found in the Lixnaw area of Co Kerry yesterday morning, with the house sealed off for a technical examination and the woman’s body removed for a post-mortem examination.

In an update on Tuesday, gardaí said those investigating are maintaining “an open mind” and An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time.

“A post-mortem has been carried out. Details of the post-mortem results are not being released for operational reasons,” a Garda statement said.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to any person with any information in relation to the investigation to contact them at Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

