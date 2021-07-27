Walk-in vaccination centres to open over bank holiday weekend, Taoiseach confirms

The first walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre in the country is to open this weekend, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin said the focus has now turned to getting young people vaccinated, with full details of the walk-in centres expected to be announced by the HSE later.

According to the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin confirmed the news on his way into today's Cabinet meeting.

An announcement is also expected shortly from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) regarding the use of vaccines for children aged 12-15.

"I think it has been a very effective programme so far - but we want to encourage high participation rates now among the remaining age cohorts," Mr Martin said.

"To that extent, the HSE will be adding walk-in vaccination centres over the bank holiday weekend to facilitate further vaccination among 16, 17, 18 year-olds onwards in particular," he added.

On Monday, the Department of Health confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 with 87 per cent of cases recorded among people under the age of 45.