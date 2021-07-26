Child receives €37,500 in damages after injuring finger in playground

A little girl who hurt her finger as she played on a slide in a Dublin city playground has settled her High Court action for €37,500.

Ruby Murphy was three when the accident happened at the public playground on March 7th, 2016.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the little girl had suffered a nasty injury to a finger on her left hand, but the scarring is now not particularly noticeable.

Ruby, through her father Anthony Murphy, Ballyfermot Parade, Dublin had sued Dublin City Council over the accident five years ago.

In an affidavit to the court Mr Murphy said the accident occurred in the public playground near Kylemore Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin on March 7th, 2016. He said his daughter sustained a serious injury as a result of coming into contact with an alleged dangerous and defective part of the slide in the playground. Liability was denied in the case.

'Significant laceration'

Mr Murphy said his daughter was taken from the scene and admitted to a hospital emergency department where she was found to have sustained a significant laceration to her little finger.

She had to have surgery and also had to wear a splint for three weeks.

The little girl, he said, has been left with scarring and it was the opinion of the plastic surgeon that she had sustained a nasty crush laceration of her left little finger which had to be repaired under general anaesthetic.

In a recent examination the child was found to have made an excellent recovery and was not expected to have functional problems in the future.

He said his daughter has been left with scars on her left finger, but they are flat and pale in colour and his daughter has full movement of the finger.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement.