Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 13:52

Two arrested made as part of Garda investigation into romance fraud

The two arrests were made on Thursday and Monday.
Two arrested made as part of Garda investigation into romance fraud

Two people have been arrested in Tipperary and Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into romance and investment fraud.

Gardaí attached to th Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrests on Thursday, July 22nd and Monday, July 26th after it was established that a man based in the east of the country was defrauded €28,000 on a dating website.

According to Gardaí, the money was laundered through two bank accounts of two people, based in Tipperary and Dublin. The man's account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated on an Irish-based company.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary Garda station. He was later released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This morning, a second person, a woman aged in her 40s, was also arrested in Dublin for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

She is currently being held at Finglas Garda station.

A vehicle was also seized during the arrest on Monday morning. Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Cost of fixing Celtic Tiger-era building errors could exceed €365 million Cost of fixing Celtic Tiger-era building errors could exceed €365 million
Cyclist who died after crash in Co Cork named locally Cyclist who died after crash in Co Cork named locally
Body of a man recovered from the sea in Waterford Body of a man recovered from the sea in Waterford
Up to 130 new jobs announced for south-east with Repligen expansion

Up to 130 new jobs announced for south-east with Repligen expansion

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more