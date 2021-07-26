Two arrested made as part of Garda investigation into romance fraud

Two people have been arrested in Tipperary and Dublin as part of ongoing investigations into romance and investment fraud.

Gardaí attached to th Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrests on Thursday, July 22nd and Monday, July 26th after it was established that a man based in the east of the country was defrauded €28,000 on a dating website.

According to Gardaí, the money was laundered through two bank accounts of two people, based in Tipperary and Dublin. The man's account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated on an Irish-based company.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary Garda station. He was later released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This morning, a second person, a woman aged in her 40s, was also arrested in Dublin for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

She is currently being held at Finglas Garda station.

A vehicle was also seized during the arrest on Monday morning. Investigations are ongoing.