Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 12:10

Businesses encouraged to apply for enhanced CRSS restart payment

The maximum weekly payment has been increased from €5,000 to €10,000.
Following the resumption of indoor dining from today, businesses are being reminded to apply for the enhanced restart Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment to help cover some of the costs associated with reopening.

Under the scheme, businesses can make a claim for the payment (via the claim portal available on the eRepayments system on ROS) within eight weeks of their reopening.

Businesses that qualified for the CRSS payment which reopened after June 2nd are eligible for the enhanced payment and as of July 15th, 12,300 business had claimed the restart payment and are now trading without CRSS.

The maximum weekly amount which can be claimed under the enhanced payment has also increased from €5,000 to €10,000, with a total maximum payment of €30,000.

Encouraging businesses to apply for the payment, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: "It is great to see the number of businesses that were supported throughout the period of restricted access now reopening and no longer needing access to CRSS for support.

"A total of €655 million has been paid to businesses under the CRSS since its introduction in the Budget last year. The weekly amount being paid is now reducing significantly as businesses reopen."

Mr Donohoe added that the Government has committed that there will be "no cliff edge" to supports, with the restart payment forming part of a "gradual unwinding of business supports".

Updated guidelines can be found on the Revenue website.

