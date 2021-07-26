Gardaí investigating after man (60s) killed in Meath road crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Co Meath on Sunday evening.

A man in his late 60s was involved in the single-vehicle crash in the townland of Mandistown, Drumconrath in Navan shortly after 6.30pm.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of the car when it collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan where a postmortem examination will take place.

The road was closed on Sunday evening to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the collision, to contact them at Navan Garda station on 046-903 6100, through the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111, or via any Garda station.